Klassic Kruizers celebrate double anniversary at Casino Car Show

Prince Albert’s Klassic Kruizers Kar Klub celebrated two anniversaries on Saturday, Aug. 12 as they held their 25th Annual Casino Car Show at the Northern Lights Casino parking lot.

Along with 25 years in partnership with the Casino, the club itself is celebrating their 35th year of existence.

Les Nemish, President of the Klassic Kruizers said that the 25-year partnership with the Northern Lights Casino is fantastic.

“(It’s) phenomenal because you don’t have that partnership with a lot of organizations that have the same values and that kind of thing,” Nemish said. “It’s a great working relationship with them, and then with the 35th year of the Classic Cruisers is phenomenal.”

The club still has three original members who first joined 35 years ago. The list of original members includes Sheldon Novak, who owned the garage where the club was founded.

The club currently has 45 active members. The active membership has consistently grown since the club was founded in 1988.

“It is good, and you know, it’s always growing,” Nemish said. “There are always new people coming and going. People move on and stuff like that.”

Nemish explained that the car club continues to stay alive because there is always interest in classic cars. They also try to create family events everyone can enjoy.

“It’s all about community, family, and community,” he said. “That’s the thing that they started way back when and as president, that’s what I always want. We want to be everywhere in anywhere that we can to help the community. If they’re having a special event and we can help promote it, we try to be there. We may not be in large numbers, but we are always there to help promote.”

The car show had nearly 150 entries, which Nemish said was down because there were a few other car shows in the province and bad weather during the day

“It’s a busy weekend (and) the weather also doesn’t play in our favour either. The higher chance of rain kind of deters people from coming over, but 150 cars are here, (and) we survived our little rain shower and a little bit of a downpour.”

Car lovers had to contend with a large rainstorm around noon but they were more fortunate than other shows on that day.

The car show featured live music from Blue Mules Band, and Jilly and the Twelvetones. A food truck was also on location and a raffle was held for a Charity Charger, a 1970 Dodge Charger RT Resto Mod.

“The Charity charger that is here for the Cancer Society that they’re raffling off. They’re here (and) that’s a great thing to see,” Nemish said.

For more photos of the show see the Thursday, Aug. 17 edition of the Daily Herald

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca