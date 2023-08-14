Lake Country Co-op donates land for future Prince Albert Ronald McDonald House

Families with children needing medical treatment outside of their communities will soon have access to a Ronald McDonald House in Prince Albert.

Lake Country Co-op has kickstarted the project by donating 4.4 acres of land near the Victoria Hospital.

“A project like this is greatly needed in our city as we continue to grow and experience robust economic development; we are the health care hub for all residents of north and north central Saskatchewan,” said CEO Tim Keller.

“Projects like these are extremely rewarding,” he added.

Ronald McDonald House Charities has run a family room in the hospital since 2016.

The family room sees an average of seven to 10 families a day from the pediatric unit, according to its website. It includes a living room with a TV, a dining space, laundry facility and a play area.

Like in Saskatoon, Prince Albert’s future Ronald McDonald House will provide families from outside of the city with accommodations, food and programming.

The Saskatoon house can accommodate 20 to 30 per cent of pediatric families in the province needing support. Ronald McDonald House Charities has supported an average of 1150 families from 185 communities in Saskatchewan over the past five years.

Lake Country Co-op made the donation announcement at Cooke Municipal Golf Course last week.