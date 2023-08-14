SaskEnergy informing residents of St. Louis area about controlled gas flare

SaskEnergy is conducting a controlled gas flare east of St. Louis this week.

According to a news release, the natural gas flaring will take place at the TransGas St. Louis Compressor Site from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Times are subject to change based on operating requirements.

The flaring is needed to perform maintenance on the natural gas line system in the area.

Residents may see a 40 ft. flame coming from the flare stack temporarily attached to SaskEnergy’s infrastructure.

During this process, a portion of the gas line will be isolated from the system, with natural gas being removed from the line. This is a standard industry practice which, according to SaskEnergy, reduces the carbon footprint of the vented natural gas by 85 per cent.

Residential natural gas service in the area will not be impacted.

The area will be supervised during the flaring for public safety.