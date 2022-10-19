Jewellery Sale raises funds for Mont. St. Joseph Home

It was a Jewellery and Fashion Accessory Sale for a good cause at Mont. St. Joseph Home on Saturday afternoon.

The Mont St. Joseph Home Auxiliary organized and hosted the event, which allowed residents and members of the public were able to purchase jewelry and fashion accessories. Auxiliary president Marjorie Priest said residents always look forward to the event.

“We have had them before and people really seem interested,” she said. “The residents come down in the morning and they really enjoy it, buying jewellery and that. It’s open to them first and then it’s only open to the public in the afternoon.

“They love shopping,” she added. “They just love it.”

The Auxiliary used the funds to purchase something for the residents. It’s been a long time since they were able to host regular fundraising events, which has created some challenges.

Priest said that the Auxiliary is just starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic but is getting stronger.

“We are just getting back now, (and) some of our members are coming back. We (had) a meeting on Monday so we are slowly, slowly getting back,” she explained.

Total funds raised were not available by deadline.

