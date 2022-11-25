“Is this your pocket watch?”; RCMP search for owner of collectibles seized during March 2020 investigation

Loon Lake RCMP are searching for the rightful owner of some unique collectibles that were seized during an investigation in March of 2020.

Along with a number of firearms and a quantity of narcotics, police also recovered:

A significant collection of Canada coins, including Royal Canadian Mint collector sets. Many of these coins appear to be from the 1980s, with some more recent special edition silver dollars.

A collector set of British coins, which appear to be antique.

A silver Montauk pocket watch, which appears to be antique.

Loon Lake RCMP said they have tried to find the owner as part of the investigation and are now asking members of the public for assistance. Investigators believe the items likely originated in Saskatchewan or Alberta.

“We can’t release photos or detailed descriptions of the coins because there’d be no way of us validating who the true owner is,” explained Loon Lake RCMP Sgt. Earl Keewatin. “But the pocket watch has a personalized inscription on it. We’re releasing a photo of it – with this inscription blurred – hoping that someone recognizes it and can identify the inscription to claim it. So please take a look. If you see this on social media, share it. You may help us find the watch’s owner, which in turn may also help us return the coins and other items to whoever is missing them.”

Anyone with information can call Loon Lake RCMP at 306-837-2440. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.