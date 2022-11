The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help to locate 39-year-old Rosie Custer, who was reported missing on Nov. 18.

Custer was last seen by family on Nov. 11 in the 3600 Block of 2nd Avenue West and was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black running shoes.

She is described as being 5’3” tall and 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rosie Custer is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222