Hoffrogge set to face former club in Everett

Jacob Hoffrogge has been no stranger to travel during his WHL career.

Hoffrogge, now in his 20-year-old season, has played for four teams in the league since he debuted with the Brandon Wheat Kings during the COVID bubble 2020-21 season.

On Wednesday, Hoffrogge will face one of his former clubs when the Prince Albert Raiders take on the Everett Silvertips at Angel of The Winds Arena on Wednesday night.

Hoffrogge says he is looking forward to facing his former club.

“I’ve talked to quite a lot of guys there. I’m just excited to get down there and maybe see my billets as well. It was really fun down there. I’m really excited to play against them and hopefully we win.”

Hoffrogge donned the Silvertip sweater for 23 games during the 2022-23 season after being acquired on Jul. 14, 2022, from Brandon in exchange for a 2024 7th round pick.

Although he wasn’t playing in Washington for very long, Hoffrogge says he enjoyed the opportunity to play in the U.S.

“I’m originally from the states, so it was nice to go back there and live there for once. It’s really different hockey down there. I think we fit that style of play down there. Keeping it simple and just working hard.”

Hoffrogge was born in Ocala, Florida, a city with a population of approximately 64,000 residents that is located approximately 80 miles north of Orlando and 40 miles south of Gainesville. Hoffrogge also spent some of his childhood in North Carolina.

Speaking to the Daily Herald prior to the Raiders departing on the trip south of the border, Hoffrogge says the trip will be crucial for the Raiders bonding as a team.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for us to get even closer and I know we have a couple days off in Seattle. I think it’s just a really good team bonding moment and we can get to know each other even more.”

Around the WHL: Praught suspended indefinitely

In other WHL news on Tuesday, Swift Current Broncos head coach Devin Praught has been suspended indefinitely by the league. According to a statement released by Swift Current, Praught was suspended for an alleged violation of the WHL League Standards of Conduct after an alleged on-ice incident during a Broncos team practice on Monday.

The WHL Security Network is reviewing the matter. In Praught’s absence, assistant coach Taras McEwen will take over head coaching duties. The Broncos currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 9-9-1-0 record.

sports@paherald.sk.ca