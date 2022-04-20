Highway Hotline receives record number of hits after challenging winter

Bad weather and challenging road conditions combined to create record-breaking demand for Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline over the past year.

The Hotline received nearly 13 million hits during the past 12 months—more than double the total received in a regular year.

Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw thanked Highway Hotline staff for their dedication during a difficult winter.

“Many people rely on this service to help make their travel decisions,” Bradshaw said in a media release. “I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the many snow plow operators, who worked tirelessly through this difficult winter season.”

The Hotline links more than 40 stationary cameras across the province’s entire transportation network. It gives travelers a chance to see weather conditions before leaving home, and provides valuable information on seasonal weights to the trucking industry.

This month alone, the Hotline has had roughly 1.2 million page views, with 935,000 coming during last week’s storm.