Search for missing 5 year old continues

A 5 year old boy from Red Earth Cree Nation that went missing yesterday has still not been located by police or community members.

On Tuesday, Carrot River RCMP received a complaint of a missing child, Frank Young. He was last seen on April 19th at approximately 12:30 p.m. at his residence on the Red Earth Cree Nation. Frank was possibly seen at the local playground around 3:30 p.m.

Frank is described as 4 feet tall, approximately 66 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing Paw Patrol rubber boots, green pajamas with dinosaurs on them, and a navy blue windbreaker-style jacket.

Members from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Carrot River Detachment, Police Dog Services and Search and Rescue, as well as volunteers from Prince Albert Grand Council Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers and the local community are assisting in the search for Frank Young.

Door to door inquiries at residences continue to be conducted.

An RCMP plane will be conducting an aerial search later today. Weather conditions, including cold temperatures, snow and wind, are a concern for police and searchers.

Investigation to date does not indicate an abduction has occurred and the criteria for an Amber Alert have not been met.

The Saskatchewan RCMP will continue to deploy resources to assist in this ongoing search.

Police and Frank’s family are concerned for his wellbeing. Anyone with information about Young’s whereabouts should call 911 in an emergency or the Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200.