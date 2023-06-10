George Sutherland Park unveiled by City of Prince Albert

The City of Prince Albert unveiled the first park named for a veteran on Saturday.

The park on Agnew Street in Crescent Heights will now be officially called George Sutherland Park.

The family of Sutherland travelled from around the country to be at the unveiling. Rick Sutherland, the oldest son, travelled from British Columbia and found the whole experience unexpected.

“It’s pretty impressive to me, not something I grew up expecting I will tell you and it’s a real honour. I always thought of him as a pretty good guy,” Rick said.

“It is definitely something I would never have expected and I know he wouldn’t have either but I imagine he would be at least as proud of it as I am. It’s a pretty big deal to us obviously,” Rick said.

The unveiling served as a family reunion for the Sutherland family.

“That’s kind of how it works out, I mean we are so far apart we have a hard time getting together so something like this is great for all of us,”

The family came from British Columbia, Saskatchewan and elsewhere for the unveiling. Rick retired to British Columbia and brother Roland and sister Lynelle Walters also came from British Columbia.

“That is kind of a real big deal for us because it’s another excuse to get together. It just means that much more and then the excuse to get together has got to be as good as it gets too,” Rick said.

He had read about the other parks named after veterans, including Tom Settee and Ed Laird. He was surprised to be the first park unveiled.

“I read about all of the other ones but I didn’t know what the order was. This is really neat,” Rick said.

Roland added that he hadn’t seen family members for years.

“My sister I haven’t seen her in 10 years so it’s great,” Roland said.

The family also knows other veterans have parks named after them.

“I knew some of the other veterans too just growing up Tom Settee was a good friend of my dads and to see one named after him too is pretty good for us,” Rick said.

“Tom Settee was our barber when we were kids. So, every second Saturday Tom Settee would cut our hair,” Roland said.

Emcee and Ward 5 Counc. Dennis Ogrodnick gave a brief history that he researched. When family was invited to speak youngest daughter, Walters gave another historical overview of Sutherland’s life.

Because the park is named after a veteran there was a Colour Party for the unveiling. Legon member Marie Mathers also did a prayer and a reading of For the Fallen to conclude the ceremony.

Sutherland was born in 1917 and passed away in 1980. Sutherland was employed by the Burns meat processing plant.

Sutherland was a member of both the Royal Canadian Legion and ANAVETS. Sutherland enlisted with Regina Rifles regiment in 1941. Sutherland was also part of the Devil’s Brigade and served in Norway and France as part of Operation Dragoon.

When he returned from serving, he returned to his job at the Burns plant and met his wife.

In his remarks, Ogrodnick called Sutherland a hero who helped to end the Second World War.

After family members unveiled the monument Mayor Greg Dionne brought remarks on behalf of the city of Prince Albert. Ogrodnick, Councillor Dawn Kilmer and Dionne placed a Legion memento by the new sign.

Sutherland’s family had 13 children, 34 great-grandchildren and many great great-grandchildren. Ogrodnick also announced that a Friends of George Sutherland Park would form to look into items like landscaping.

On behalf of the family Rick thanked the City of Prince Albert.

“I would like to say thank you to the City of Prince Albert and Dennis for pushing this thing through and for the other ones too,” Rick said.