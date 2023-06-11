New monuments honouring all veterans unveiled in ceremony at Memorial Square

The City of Prince Albert officially unveiled the new monuments and benches in Memorial Square on Sunday. There were multiple cenotaphs unveiled, honouring Korea, Peacekeepers, Indigenous Veterans, Women and Afghanistan Veterans.

Whether a CAF service member has deployed overseas or not in their career, they are all Veterans.

The event began with members of the North Saskatchewan Regiment, accompanied by any retired veterans marched from the World War One Cenotaph at Court of King’s Bench north on Central Ave to Memorial Square.

Ramsay Bellisle was part of the monuments committee and led the Regiment up Central Avenue. The recognition that a veteran is a veteran was a significant part of the monuments.

“The one thing is a veteran is a veteran. It doesn’t matter what World War One, World War Two, all of them are peacekeeping missions. You’re on a peacekeeping mission, but that doesn’t mean that you’re not walking six months of Monday’s and you can’t walk off the hard pack and step on a mine,” Bellisle said.

He explained that the veterans didn’t stop with World War II and that represents the significance of the monuments.

“I’ve been involved in a few military funerals, do talking with the families afterwards, especially after Afghanistan, the one thing the families always ask is they don’t want their loved ones to be forgotten. And memorials like this it’s a way to ensure that we remember there are 158 Canadians that were killed,” he added.

The Ceremony at Memorial Square began as the Parade arrived at the Square.

Brenda Cripps of the Prince Albert Legion approached the City of Prince Albert with a project proposal to add a cenotaph or memorial in Memorial Square to commemorate all Veterans spanning from the Korean War to current Veterans. In consultation with the Legion member, the City developed cenotaphs for placement.

Bellisle as part of the memorial committee was asked by Cripps to organize and run the military parade aspect of the ceremony.

“It was good, like the City Police, they were involved they took care of the traffic and the escort down, the Prince Albert Fire Department they had their full platoon out and dress uniform, they had marchers coming down with us and support the chief and the deputy chief they rushed back from Swift Current overnight or from the morning to make sure that they were on time ANAVETS, Legion, Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans,” Bellisle said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Brigadier General Gwen Bourque laid a wreath at the World War II Cenotaph as part of the monument unveiling at Memorial Square on Sunday.

He said that between Brenda Cripps having the vision and pushing it forward the City of Prince Albert also saw it was important and securing funding through the Legion and the Poppy Fund. He also thanked Tim Yeaman and Jody Boulet from the City for their work getting the installation completed.

“We didn’t know about the benches, they told us during one of the planning meetings that they had these benches and they asked when a good time would be to do it,” Bellisle said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The military parade to the monument unveiling made its way down Central Avenue on Sunday ahead of the start of the event in Memorial Square

Bellisle is not the only Afghanistan veteran in the area, but he is more public than some.

“I’m glad that we have the Afghanistan war one because there are members in the community that participated in Operation Medusa, the big heavy fighting from 2006 there, you never see them at Remembrance Day for their own personal reasons, they’re not ready to come up,” he said.

He said that now that the new memorials exist those veterans have a place to come to when they are ready.

Indigenous Veteran Emil Highway gave the prayer. Highway served in Germany during the Cold War and was happy to see the new monuments.

“It is very heartwarming. It is very encouraging to see all this happening,” Highway said.

The parade was inspected by Bourque and Fortin including the new guard, old guard, cadets and firefighters.

Dignitaries who spoke included Mayor of Prince Albert Greg Dionne and Brigadier General Gwen Bourque, Deputy Commander 3 Canadian Division.

Dionne was accompanied by Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Chief Karen Bird.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Piper Dave Monette played in front of the new monuments as part of the monument unveiling at Memorial Square on Sunday.

Other military dignitaries included Colonel Shawn Fortin, Commander 38 Canadian Brigade Group.

Along with monuments the benches surrounding Memorial Square include the words to “In Flanders Field.”

The Legion and ANAVET Colour Party marched on for the ceremony.

Veterans who were invited but sent regrets were Ed Laird and Korea Veteran Mervin John Bear.

An Honour Song was played by the Ironswing Drum Group from Sturgeon Lake.

The Parade was turned over to Lieutenant Colonel Mike Graber of the North Saskatchewan Regiment.

The old guard is anyone who retired from the military. The old guard who joined for the parade from King’s Bench included Highway, members of the ANAVETs and someone from Bellisle’s tour in Afghanistan.

The emcee for the event was North Saskatchewan Regiment member Shelley Bellisle.

The event began with the playing of Oh Canada and concluded with God Save the King.

Providing Bagpipe accompaniment throughout was Dave Monette.

The event also included the playing of the Last Post, two minutes of silence and the traditional aspects of Remembrance Day.

Cripps gave the Act of Remembrance and Military Dignitaries laid a wreath at the original World War II Cenotaph.

The event concluded with the departure of the Dignitaries and Colour Party and everyone was invited to view the new monuments.