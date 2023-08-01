Friends and leading

Northwest Regional Cadet Support Unit, Submitted

4 WING COLD LAKE, Alta. – More than 200 cadets were in northeastern Alberta this week for the 2023 summer training camp at Cold Lake Cadet Training Centre. Activities include instructional techniques, aviation communication, meteorology, aircrew survival skills, team and solo survival exercises, aircrew survival exercise operations, instructional technique, and navigation by map and compass.

Sergeant Jannie Kemp of 38 Prince Albert, Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, in Prince Albert, Sask. was among them. Kemp was also at the Cold Lake Cadet Training Centre last year but this year has increased responsibility as a leader and instructor.

“You are the most nervous when you are about to teach or present for anything, but after that first sentence, the rest of the lesson follows smoothly, and it’s really rewarding when you know they learned something from the lesson,” said Kemp.

“I hope the cadets under me this year have the same experience in this course that I had. My leaders were very competent, they were great teachers, sharp thinkers, and I still look up to them. I hope to be the same leader to the cadets this year that my leaders were to me last year.”

Kemp has been in the cadet program for four years all in Prince Albert, where he is currently a Flight Sergeant.

Sergeant Jannie Kemp of 38 Prince Albert, Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, in Prince Albert, Sask., instructs cadets at the Cold Lake Cadet Training Centre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alta., on July 18, 2023. Photo courtesy Cadet Warrant Officer Corbyn George/Regional Cadet Support Unit (Northwest).

“Aviation is one of my interests, especially about space flight. I also plan on joining the Canadian Armed Forces when I am older,” he said.

“I have done a lot of, and enjoy, marksmanship, but I’d like to focus more on effective speaking this year. I wouldn’t have the friends I have now without cadets. Most of my friends from elementary school went to different high schools than me, so I never really got to talk with them after. The friends I have made as a cadet are the best.

“Be confident if you are joining cadets. Everybody is super welcoming.”

Summer training is just one of the activities available to youth at local, regional, and national levels in the Canadian Cadet Program year-round. The Canadian Cadet Program is open to all youth between the ages of 12-18 years old and develops confident, self-sufficient leaders who form lasting friendships and are engaged in their communities. Air cadets also learn about aviation technologies, air crew survival, and how to fly.

Adults are also needed to help train, administer, and supervise the local youth involved in the Canadian Cadet Program. Becoming part of the Canadian Cadet Program is a lot easier than you may think, it’s a lot of fun, and the skills you learn are likely transferable to your regular employment. No previous military or cadet experience is needed.

Training restarts locally in September. In Prince Albert, for Air Cadets call 306-922-4001 or email 38air@cadets.gc.ca, for Sea Cadets call 306-922-4567 or email 118Sea@cadets.gc.ca, and for Army Cadets call 306-763-0605 or email 390army@cadets.gc.ca.