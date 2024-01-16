Former PBCN CEO Ives named Legacy Award winner

For roughly 30 years, Trevor Ives was a mainstay in the Saskatchewan business scene, and he’ll be honoured for those efforts on Mar. 11 when the Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce hands out its annual Legacy Award.

Ives spent 25 years as the CEO of Peter Ballantyne Group of Companies, helping them develop a diverse portfolio of local businesses before passing away in 2023. Chamber of Commerce CEO Patty Hughes said Ives was a great role model for members of the Prince Albert business community, and a worthy Legacy Award recipient.

“He was just so steadfast,” Hughes said during a phone interview on Monday. “He was involved in the community as well, and he just quietly did it. (He) didn’t expect any accolades to come from it. I know that’s just Trevor and who he was. He just did it because it was the right thing to do.”

Ives moved back to Saskatchewan in 1993 after receiving his Chartered Accountant Designation in Calgary. As CEO for Peter Ballantyne Group of Companies, he helped develop the First Nation’s business portfolio which includes three retail Petro-Canada sites, four Super 8 franchise locations, A Tim Hortons Franchise, and JNE Welding LP.

He also served on the Directors of Indigenous Works Canada national board. The organization works to improve the inclusion and engagement of Indigenous people in the Canadian economy.

“He was such a key figure in making sure that they had a strong foundation for long-term growth for the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, and many other Indigenous organizations,” Hughes said.

In addition to his business work, Ives was very active as a volunteer. He advocated for blood and stem cell donation, and was awarded the Queen’s Jubilee Medal for his volunteer work in 2022. He passed away on Oct. 30, 2023 at the age of 57.

Hughes said they had quite a few nominees to choose from for this year’s Legacy Award, but Ives stood out from the rest.

His wife Shauna will accept the award on his behalf at the Legacy Award Lunch at the Coronte Hotel on Mar. 11. The chamber will also announce the Samuel McLeod Business Awards finalists at the event. Tickets are available on the chamber website.

Ives is the chamber’s 33rd Legacy Award winner. Previous recipients include Don Moriarty, Terry Mason, Roses Stewart, Wayne Hansen, and Ron and Shelly Horn.