Dream Brokers program benefits in province outlined in report to Catholic board

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has seen an increase in the number of students playing sports and accessing cultural activities, and it is because the Dream Broker program exists at two schools in the division.

Traditionally, the board has received updates on the local picture, but this year they expanded that to a provincial update. The report was prepared by the provincial body for partners and stakeholders.

Education Director Lorel Trumier, who gave the update, said they were pleased with how the program has developed.

“We are very fortunate that the Dream Brokers do operate within our province and the report did reflect their efforts across the Saskatchewan,” Trumier said.

The program targets children who would not otherwise participate in community-based programs in urban centres across Saskatchewan.

Dream Brokers work in inner city schools in Saskatchewan to help children and youth become involved in existing sport, culture and recreation programs.

According to the provincial report, there were 2,043 program participants in the province and 28 physical literacy programs offered. This year in the province there were 776 new participants.

The Dream Broker program is run by Give Kids a Chance Charity Inc., they partner with both public and Catholic School Boards in Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton and North Battleford.

Trumier said that they were lucky to have the program.

“We would promote it and highly recommend it,” she said. “Obviously (and) clearly, the report they provided outlines the good work that’s happening provincially, so (we’re) very lucky to have this program.”

The program began at St. John Community School in 2012 and then extended to St. Catherine when the board approved space for the Dream Broker to work with families.

She said that the division benefits at both schools and has seen barriers removed to participation in sports and cultural activities.

The Dream Broker mission is to initiate and sustain youth participation in arts, sports, and cultural recreation activities.

The school division report shows that inner city youths are less likely to be physically active and participate in sports or recreational activities outside of school compared to their peers. Dream Brokers help identify areas of interest and the ability to purse sustained participation in the sport of the family’s choice.

Their vision is to contribute to children and youth becoming healthy, active and successful members of their community.

The program is linked to Sask Sport and community based organizations and facilitators such as KidSport, Northern Community School Rec Coordinator Program and Jump Start.

