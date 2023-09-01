Former highways minister Bradshaw retiring after 17 years as Sask. Party MLA

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

Fred Bradshaw is calling it a career after four terms and 17 years as the Carrot River Valley Constituency MLA.

He was elected to represent the electoral district of Carrot River Valley in the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan in 2007. Born in Arborfield, he moved to Carrot River at age 10 years old and he still calls it home. In 1976, he married Terry and they had three children, Lisa (deceased), Morgan and Gina.

Bradshaw told the Humboldt Joirmal/SASKTODAY.ca that he got into politics because he saw so many young people leaving the province for various opportunities. He wanted to change that for his kids. Both his children call Saskatchewan home today.

Bradshaw was first elected in November 2007 and then re-elected in the 2011, 2016 and 2020 provincial elections.

Bradshaw’s political career started on the Carrot River town council, the Pasquia Park board, the Arborfield Dehy board and as a member of the Carrot River United Church choir. He has been involved with the fire department, as a Boy Scout leader and is also a past president and director of the Saskatchewan Aerial Applicator Association.

Bradshaw has served as deputy house leader, minister of highways, minister responsible for Saskatchewan Water Security Agency, legislative secretary to the Minister of Environment (Forest Management) and legislative secretary to the Minister of Energy (Heavy Oil and Northern Resource Development). He was also chair of the Standing Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs and Justice as well as of Crown and Central Agencies. He has been a member of the Economy, House Services, Privileges, Private Bills and Public Accounts committees. Bradshaw also served on the caucus Management and Cabinet Economy committees, and he is the provincial representative on the Energy Council. Currently he is the chair of Crown and Central Agencies.

“I really enjoyed working with the environment sector, mainly because we live in an area with a lot of forestry, as well as being a former spray pilot. There are not many people that get to be cabinet ministers. I’ve been very fortunate to say that I have enjoyed every job that I have done in my life.”

During his younger years, Bradshaw worked on the oil rigs in the winter and farmed in the summer. He worked in the Northwest Territories. He obtained his commercial pilot’s licence and started aerial spraying to diversify his farm. Bradshaw also holds a class 1A licence and hauled logs from Hudson Bay, Carrot River and Prince Albert.

“I also hauled up in the ice roads to Yellowknife and the diamond mines,” he says.

Bradshaw’s future plans are to go snowmobiling more often and use his northern cabin. He also has plans to plant some new trees at his farm.

As for his accomplishments, he told SASKTODAY.ca that he recalls being happy with the new schools in Hudson Bay and Carrot River and the nursing home in Tisdale being built. Work on many landfills and waterworks projects and Highway 55 were important to him as well.

“There has been lots of work done on Highway 3 as well. I think, not just through me but through the Government of Saskatchewan, from the time I was elected to the time I will retire that the Carrot River Valley constituency has done fairly well.”

He mentions the importance of Highway 55 and access to the port of Churchill. He says more products should use that shipping route an advantage in the Northeast.

Bradshaw said he wants to see Saskatchewan grow, especially the Northeast. He said that he will be 73 and a half years old when the next election arrives and thinks it’s time for someone new, with new ideas, to step into his role.

A Sask. Party nomination meeting will be called in the fall.