Focus on Christmas Trade Show returns to Exhibition Centre

With the passing of Halloween, thoughts have turned to Christmas.

The annual PAEX Focus on Christmas took over the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre this weekend with people packing the venue for both days.

Prince Albert Exhibition Association president Greg Dionne said that with it being just past Halloween people’s thoughts turn to Christmas.

“And people are excited, they’re coming in lots of them are buying things to hang on their door. Christmas ornaments. We’ve got quite a selection. We’ve got over 87 booths this year,” Dionne said.

Dionne said that the 87 booths were about average for the event.

“What we did this year is we have a clown walking around and the kids can come get their picture taken. We got sleigh rides out the back, so we’ve added quite a few more to make it more of a family event and to get more people down, you know, we’re running the concession.”

“It’s just a great time to come and visit,” Dionne said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald There were 87 vendors at the Focus on Christmas Trade Show at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

The first day on Saturday saw many people come to the Exhibition Centre with the parking lot of the Exhibition Centre.

“It’s the first day and we run today till 5:00 and then tomorrow 10 until 4 So if you missed it today or you want to come back, we’re open again tomorrow,” Dionne said.

There were also draws for door prizes each day.