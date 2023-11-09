19-year-old arrested after alleged sexual assault of child in Spiritwood

RCMP are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a child in Spiritwood.

According to a news release, police received the report on Monday. The following day, they arrested 19-year-old Jayden Stephenson for sexual interference and sexual assault.

Investigation determined the suspect sexually assaulted a child under the age of 10 at a home in the community, located east of Prince Albert. The two know each other, according to police.

Stephenson is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 9.

“Investigators are aware that the accused has previously worked or lived in environments where children were present,” reads a news release.

“As part of this investigation – and any other investigation into reports of sexual assaults against children or other vulnerable populations – Saskatchewan RCMP will work to determine if there are additional victims.”

The specific age and gender of the victim are not being released to protect their privacy.

Victim services has been offered to the victim and the family.