Fines and penalties handed out after rapid rise of water and sediment flowing into Nesslin Lake

In separate legal proceedings, two forestry operators and a contractor have taken responsibility for their roles in releasing significant amounts of water and sediment into Nesslin Lake.

In July of 2019, OS-ARC Enterprises LTD., working on behalf of Carrier and A.C. Logging Ltd., began to repair a road and crossing required for forest operations. The removal of a beaver dam resulted in a rapid release of water and sediment into a creek that flowed south into Nesslin Lake.

This resulted in an altered creek channel, and caused flooding and reduced water quality due to the significant rise in water levels.

As part of an alternative measures agreement that concluded April 5, A.C. Logging Ltd. of Spiritwood accepted responsibility for its role in the incident and contributed $20,000 to the provincial Impacted Sites Fund. Carrier also completed work to stabilize the road and decommission the creek crossing.

Additionally, OS-ARC Enterprises Ltd. pleaded guilty to one count under The Environmental Management and Protection Act. The Big River contractor was fined a total of $17,500 in Prince Albert Provincial Court on October 25th, 2021.

Nesslin Lake is located just west of the Prince Albert National Park, and east of the community of Big River.

The provincial government announced the settlement in a press release on Friday. The press release credited Saskatchewan’s forests, and the water bodies within them, for playing an essential role in the province’s environment and economy. The government said it’s important that the parties involved acknowledge their responsibility when damage occurs, and take steps to fix any negative impact.

Anyone who suspects forestry, wildlife, fisheries or environmental violations is encouraged to report them to the nearest Ministry of Environment office or to call the province’s toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters line at 1-800-667-7561. Violations can also be reported online at www.saskatchewan.ca/tipp.