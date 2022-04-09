Council to consider proposal to reopen Hole 8 Concession

A proposal to reopen the concession stand at Hole 8 on the Cooke Municipal Golf Course in Prince Albert will be presented to City Council on Monday.

The Hole 8 concession stand has been closed for a number of golf seasons. The City decided to permanently close the concession stand due to consistent operating losses of $10,000 to $20,000 annually.

The Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre (PAGCC) believes that reopening the concession stand would enhance the golf experience through providing food, beverages, and safe clean washrooms to players. Several golfers, as well as PAG&CC Board members, have requested to reopen the concession stand.

PAGCC currently holds a liquor permit for the golf course and has purchased 3 beverage carts to provide golfers with refreshments through the Food & Beverage Cart Agreement with the City. They believe that the stand would provide a valuable service to members and visitors as well as make Cooke Municipal Golf Course more attractive as a tourist destination. Tournament play and assisting in showcasing would also be an important asset to the golf world.

PAGCC is proposing they purchase the Hole 8 Concession shack and equipment for a nominal fee. They will be responsible for maintenance, security, and utility costs, as well as staffing, daily cleaning products, and providing all food and beverage products.

The Hole 8 shack would be an extension of the Rock and Iron’s patio concession, offering beverages and quick prep food. PAGCC would, as the new owner of these assets, retain all revenues to off-set costs of operating the concession.

Projected staffing costs for the project would total $56,784 for seven months. Hours would coincide with golf course opening and closure.

“We see very little risk for the city, the building has not been utilized for the past number of years.” Says the report.

The Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre provides a welcoming, accessible, year-round environment for people of all ages. The PAG&CC have been partnering with the City of Prince Albert for over 50 years and have a great working relationship finding operational and revenue-generating opportunities to enhance the recreational amenity of the course and its visitors.

City Council will consider the proposal at the next Executive Committee Meeting on Monday, April 11th at 5 p.m.