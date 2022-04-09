Fourth person arrested for the shooting death of Cody Tait

Charges have been laid against a fourth person in relation to the death of 22 year old Cody Tait that occured on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation on March 28th.

29 year old Dana Morningchild was arrested in Saskatoon on April 5th and Saskatchewan Major Crimes Unit have charged him with one count of second degree murder.

Morningchild appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on April 7th, his next appearance will be in Saskatoon on April 28th at 9 a.m.

Further information about this investigation is available on the RCMP website at https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/news/2022/saskatchewan-rcmp-major-crime-unit-investigating-suspicious-death-beardys-and-okemasis.