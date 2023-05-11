Fest-of-Ale fundraiser taking a shot at fourth year

The Kinsmen Club is hosting its fourth annual liquor tasting event in support of two recreation projects in Prince Albert.

Fest-of-Ale features mostly Saskatchewan wineries, breweries and distillers, which all come together at the Ches Leach Lounge on Friday for people to sample their products.

The Kinsmen Club’s Shaun Pikaluk is organizing the event.

“There’s a wide selection of different drinks to try. This way, people don’t have to go to the store and buy an entire bottle or an entire case of something,” he said.

Vendors include Lucky Bastard Distillers, Black Fox Farm Distillery, Last Mountain Distillery and Backroads Distillery – which won world’s best neutral vodka at the World Vodka Awards this year.

“They also have the chance to talk to the actual owner or the distiller, or someone from the actual brewery,” said Pikaluk.

“They can actually discuss with them and explain how their product is made and why it’s different or unique.”

The proceeds from this year’s event, as well as last year’s, are going towards a pickle ball court in the Carlton Park area and a baseball complex in Crescent Acres.

Fest-of-Ale starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $10 in advance or $20 at the door.