RCMP searching for 5-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy last seen near Montreal Lake high school

The Waskesiu and Montreal Lake RCMP detachment has asked residents to be on the lookout for two children who were last seen near the high school in Montreal Lake at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Adalynn Henderson, 5, and Tyrell Bird, 11, were reported missing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. RCMP investigators believe the children are with 30-year-old Cheyanne Lerat.

The RCMP released a statement on Thursday saying the case did not meet the criteria required to issue an AMBER Alert, but they are reassessing that decision as the investigation continues.

Adalynn Henderson is described as roughly 4’0 and around 60 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with white lettering, shorts, and pink “Frozen” running shoes that light up.

Adalynn Henderson (left) and Tyrell Bird (right) were last seen at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday. — RCMP/Submitted

Tyrell Bird is described as around 5’0 and 125 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing, a red hat, and orange soccer cleats.

Anyone with information about their locations is asked to call RCMP at 306-663-4400. Residents can also submit information anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.