Crescent Acres Baseball Rebuild Project receives another massive donation from Kinsmen Club

The Kinsmen Club of Prince Albert has made another major commitment to support Prince Albert Minor Baseball.

The club has committed $60,000 over the next six years to the Crescent Acres Baseball Rebuild Project. In return, the Crescent Acres facility has been renamed, and will now be known as the Kinsmen Baseball Complex.

“This was a huge part of the whole fundraising program,” Prince Albert Minor Baseball Association (PAMBA) President Duane Krip said. “This was actually some of the money that helped us get the Toronto Blue Jays’ donation as well. They really gave us that initial boost to get everything going. As far as the overall project goes, the Kinsmen Club is where it all really started.”

Over the last couple of weeks, local businesses have also stepped up and donated to the renovation project of the baseball diamonds in the Crescent Acres area of the city. Last week, the PAMBA announced that they will be naming three of their fields after the businesses that have donated to the project.

Crescent Acres diamond #1 has been renamed to Fountain Tire Field, and Crescent Acres diamond #3 has been renamed to Econo Lumber Field. Both fields will accommodate 13U teams. They will both meet Baseball Sask size regulations and will allow Prince Albert to host future provincial championships.

In addition, with the generous support of Michael Lypchuk, diamond No. 2 has been named Lypchuk Field. The new diamond will play host to 15U teams, and will also meet Baseball Sask size regulations. Lypchuk Field, as well as Andy Zwack Field, will both be used to host Provincial Baseball Championships.

“The support from the community has been absolutely phenomenal,” Krip said. “A lot of businesses have seen that this is a much needed project, and have come out in big waves. Our major sponsorships were sold almost immediately. Right now, we have businesses that are calling out of the blue, wanting to help out. It’s awesome to have that kind of support.”

Krip gave an update on the Crescent Acre diamonds, and gave a timeline for when they are expected to be completed.

“TLS Lawn Care has been doing all of the groundwork, and they are making some great progress,” he explained. “There was some major work that needed to be done with a storm drain that needed to be moved. Otherwise, that drain would have been in the infield on our 15U diamond, so that had to be moved, and that was done a few weeks ago. Right now, it’s the groundwork that is being done to level things out.

“The 13U diamonds are being used right now. Fountain Tire Field is complete. The Econo Lumber Field just needs to have enclosed dugouts. That work is going to be done within the next couple of weeks. The major part of the project needs to be done on Lypchuk Field. We’re hoping to get that done sometime around mid-summer.”

