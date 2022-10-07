Engineering firm found for St. Michael School roofing project

The roof replacement project for St. Michael Community School that was deferred in February by the Prince Albert Catholic School Division is beginning to move forward.

At the board of education regular meeting on Sept. 26 trustees approved Howes Roof Consultants of Tisdale as the engineering and project management service for the project.

Prince Albert Catholic School Division Chief Financial Officer Greg McEwen updated trustees on the project during the regular meeting.

“The project had come up in the spring and essentially we faced cost challenges for that project. We had put it to bed for a little while and then we resurrected it and we were able to have some engineering firms come in and give us some quotes and we were able to land on that last evening so that they can prepare for the work.” director of education Lorel Trumier said,

The roof replacement was part of the Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) projects and was initially slated for completion during the 2021-2022 school year.

The school division originally budgeted $162,000 for the project. However, it soon became apparent the cost would be much higher after they approached potential engineering firms for project management.

In February, McEwen reported more than 20 competing roofing projects in the marketplace at the time, with cost estimates for the St. Michael’s roof repair jumping to roughly $217,000. That’s around $55,000 higher than the budget set by the division.

McEwen said at the September meeting that administration received two submissions from engineering firms. One firm was also invited to participate but declined the offer.

After administration applied criteria from board policy, administration recommended Howes to provide engineering and project management. The board agreed with the proposal.

