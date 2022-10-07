Minster of Education to visit Prince Albert later this month

Minister of Education Dustin Duncan will visit Prince Albert and meet with both the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division on Oct. 17.

The matter was discussed during the Saskatchewan Rivers regular board meeting on Monday. Education director Robert Bratvold confirmed the decision, and said the meeting will be a joint meeting between both school divisions and the minister.

The Ministry of Education confirmed the visit in an email to the Daily Herald.

“The Minister of Education looks forward to meeting with Prince Albert Catholic and Saskatchewan Rivers School Divisions on October 17 to discuss their many accomplishments and collaborate on our shared goal of student success,” a Ministry spokesperson said. “The Minister is pleased to tour two schools, one being École St. Mary High School, and see firsthand the incredible work of our teachers and school staff.”

During the visit, the Minister will also tour John Diefenbaker Public School to showcase the work being done in the successful Cree language classrooms, inclusive education programming and mental health supports.

“We have confirmed that the Minister is also visiting the area and he’ll tour a school in PA Catholic, he will tour a school in Sask Rivers and he will meet with the chair and vice chair from both school divisions following that,” Bratvold said.

In a release, Saskatchewan Rivers said that the Board is looking forward to the opportunity to advocate for the supports to continue to meet the challenges of our region.

The Sask Rivers board is meeting with local MLAs Joe Hargrave and Alana Ross on Friday, while the Catholic board is planning the same meeting for a future date.

