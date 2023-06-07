Recognition events planned for staff and retiring director in Sask Rivers

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division is preparing for two recognition events next week.

Along with their regular recognition event for staff they will also be recognizing retiring director of education Robert Bratvold.

The traditional staff recognition event is at the Prince Albert Wildlife Federation on Monday, June 12 and board chair Darlene Rowden is looking forward to the event.

“That’s where we recognize our employees that are retiring, and not just teachers. It’s everyone from a bus driver to a superintendent or to a director,” Rowden said.

She said that they are excited to spend the evening celebrating the careers of almost 100 staff members including 37 retirees, three celebrating 30 years of service, 24 celebrating 25 years, and 31 celebrating 20 years.

Staff members celebrating 10 and 15 years of service will be honoured at their schools as well.

“It’s always a really nice evening,” Rowden said.

Then on Wednesday, June 14 they will be recognizing Bratvold with an event at the EA Rawlinson Centre. They have invited people from throughout Bratvold’s life to the celebration.

“We are also looking forward to that evening. There will be staff there and people special in Robert’s life, Elders and his education counterparts on First Nations and within the division within the province kind of thing. All former trustees are invited, so we’re looking forward to it,” Rowden said.

Bratvold will retire effective July 31 and new director of education Neil Finch will begin his duties in August.

