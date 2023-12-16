Donkeys return to support Salvation Army on Fill the Kettle Day

There were some special visitors at the Prince Albert Walmart on Saturday as part of Fill the Kettle Day.

Max and Panda the donkeys and their handler Jen Leier were offering pets and pictures in front of the store to help support the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign as it enters the home stretch before Christmas.

The yearly visit is a partnership between St. Alban’s Cathedral, Leier and the Salvation Army and is called “Chill with Santa’s long-eared friends.”

Major Ed Dean of the Salvation Army said that the partnership with the Cathedral and the donkey was wonderful.

“They have done this now for a few years and it’s on the national Fill the Kettle Day with Walmart, Walmart will donate up to $100,000 nationally to the Salvation Army, and so we get a portion of that today as well. And so it’ll be interesting to see what the day looks like at the end. Exciting though,” Dean said.

The day saw some heavy traffic with Christmas around the corner.

“Lots of traffic there’s been some very excited people to see the donkeys. We even had the Grinch here this morning,” Dean said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Max and Panda were the special guests as donkeys returned to Walmart for Fill the Kettle Day in support of the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign.

“The Grinch is a busy man. I made sure this time I looked after my kettle so the Grinch didn’t get his hands on it and so, but yeah, we were grateful for the Grinch to show up and get a pet in with the donkeys as well,” he added.

Dean was encouraged by how many people made donations.

“And you know there are many generous people today that are here willing to bring their cash or picture with the with the four-legged Christmas bell ringers and their entourage of two-legged ones,” Dean said.

According to the Salvation Army, they are nearly halfway to their goal of $100,000 without taking into account online and mailed donations.

“We are so grateful for all those that give monetarily and of their time because their time is important too. And that time is what allows us at the Salvation Army to do what we do. And as we continue into this week, we’d like a strong finish,” Dean said.

Dean explained that there are still Kettle shifts open to work for two hours at several locations and encouraged people to donate their time.

Leir explained that they have been doing the concept for a few years and used to split the donkeys between the Walmart and the Canadian Tire. She explained that she knows the person from St. Alban’s quite well and respects the work the Salvation Army does.

“ I work at the penitentiary where they do a lot of donations for the individuals there and then they also do job opportunities through there as well.

The two then came up with the idea to bring the donkeys into Prince Albert to support the Salvation Army.

“It’s to draw attention and what I like about when we are doing the Salvation Army and more so is you have a lot of traffic over the holidays,” Leier said.

“And you have a lot of elderly people that you know are living in the city now that maybe came from the country and farming. And they enjoy the animals. And so it’s, I think, a highlight for them for the holidays just to see the little donkeys and then for the kids as well,” she explained.

The donkeys come in from north of Prince Albert and someone coordinates with the Salvation Army and St. Alban’s to figure out the date and times.

“ So she just tells me the dates and times to be there and I’m there,” Leier said.

This was Max’s first year as a donkey on location and he took to the idea.

“So far good he seems to be very interested in the little kids because you can kind of see them overall, I think it’s it’s a good first experience,”

Leier was happy to have the opportunity to support the Salvation Army.

“I just really appreciate coming out and getting an opportunity to interact with the community and bring donkeys and bring joy over the holidays,” Leier said.