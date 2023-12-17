Inmate escapes from Willow Cree Healing Lodge

Police are on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from Willow Cree Healing Lodge.

According to Correctional Services Canada on Saturday, Dec. 16 during the 5 p.m. count, staff members at Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution, discovered that Leslie Sand was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and a warrant for the inmate’s arrest has been issued.

Sand is 43 years old, measures 5’10” in height and weighs 146 pounds. The inmate has a fair complexion, green eyes, brown hair and a smiley face tattoo on his right calf.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of four years, four months, eight days for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, possession of a firearm knowing it was altered/defaced, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, careless use/storage of a firearm, obstructing public/peace officer, obtaining credit by false pretenses, false pretenses, under $5,000.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sand is asked to contact the Rosthern Detachment of the RCMP.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the Rosthern Detachment of the RCMP to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.