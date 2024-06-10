Decoration Day honours veterans as it returns to original location

The Prince Albert Legion and ANAVETS were joined by representatives from the local cadet corps on Sunday for the annual Decoration Day at South Hill Cemetery, where they placed Canadian flags on markers next to the graves of local veterans.

This was the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the event was in the regular location according to Legion President Rick Hodgson.

“We finally got back to our regular normal Decoration Day where we have it at this Cenotaph here, where it always was held before We’re gone from COVID and this is our first big one since I’ve been involved,” Hodgson said

“I was here before, but I wasn’t the President at the time. But this is where it was always held and the service was always held and it went good today,” he said.

The event is organized by both the Legion and ANAVETs. Hodgson was happy to see how many people turned out for the day.

Hodgson said the goal is to remember the sacrifices veterans made overseas. The event falls on the Sunday closest to June 6 (D-Day), which this year fell on June 9.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Rick Hodgson of the Legion and Floyd Lavallee of the ANAVETS marched with their wreaths during Decoration Day at the South Hill Cemetary on Sunday.

“The first Sunday after June 6 is when to hold the Decoration Day. So it went well,” Hodgson said.

Hodgson said it was important to have this year’s Decoration Day because it was also close to the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“It’s important to a lot of people like people, It’s important to me, I have an uncle that died and is buried over there and then my father went over there. So it’s essential to have Decoration Day and Remembrance Day, we have got to remember,” Hodgson said.

During the ceremony, cadets placed Canadian flags at each grave. Decoration Day is recognized by most Legions and ANAVETS.

Grant Ursaki acted as emcee, the service had two Chaplains Major Ed Dean and Father Jim Kaptein.

Legion member Marie Mathers did the scripture reading. The Gospel was read by Dean and the address was given by Kaptein. There was also a prayer given by Wayne Ahenakew in Cree to acknowledge First Nations veterans.

Because there was no singer to lead the many songs, a volunteer stepped forward and led the songs. The Honour Roll for 2024 was read, and wreaths were laid by Hodgson and Floyd Lavallee of the ANAVETS. Kaptein also placed the ashes in remembrance.

Following another prayer, the Act of Remembrance was performed. Candian flags were placed to mark the grave sites of those buried in the cemetery who died in conflict, all people who were remembered.

There were some graves decorated before the ceremony but Cadets from each corps decorated graves with Canadian Flags.

The event opened with ‘O Canada’ and concluded with the Lord’s Prayer.

Hodgson said the service is returning to full strength with representatives from many organizations such as the Correctional Service and Prince Albert Fire Department in the parade.

“And a good turnout in everything and the parade, plus people coming to visit,” Hodgson said.

The Legion and ANAVETS team up on Decoration Day each year and alternate putting together the program, this year it was the Legion’s turn.

After a stormy week, the weather cooperated for Decoration Day.

“The weather cooperated with us today and everything went well and back to our old spot still doing the same thing and keeping it. We have got to keep it moving forward and keep it happening for the future,” Hodgson said.

After the service, everyone who attended was invited for lunch at the Legion.