Police save man’s life Sunday afternoon

Quick actions by the Prince Albert Police Service helped save a man’s life on Sunday afternoon.



Around 2:15 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of 15th Street West for a report of a male in a vulnerable state walking eastbound from a residence.



Patrol members responded and located signs of injury at the 1400 block of 6th Avenue West. A search for the subject commenced and he was located on the Diefenbaker Bridge in possession of an edged weapon and seriously injured. He had lost a significant amount of blood due to a self-inflicted inury.



“As Chief of Police, I commend the swift and decisive actions of our officers during this critial situation.” Chief of Police Patrick Nogier said in a press release. “Their quick response, effective use of trauma kits, and immediate life-saving measures exemplify the dedication and professionalism of the Prince Albert Police Service. Their actions not only saved a life but also highlighted thier unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community.”



If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or has thoughts of suicide, call 9-1-1, call of text 9-8-8 or go to your nearest emergency room.

