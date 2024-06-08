Arrest made in stolen vehicle case after accused caught washing stolen car

Prince Albert Police have made an arrest in a stolen vehicle case after an individual was found washing a stolen vehicle.

According to Police on June 6 the Prince Albert Police Service patrol division located a stolen auto at a business in the 2,700 block of 15th Avenue East.

The accused was washing the stolen auto when located. Units were able to prevent the vehicle from leaving, and arrested a 30 year old male at scene for Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of a Firearm and/ or Ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

The male accused made his first court appearance June 6 at Provincial Court.

