Death of 52-year-old Black Lake man considered suspicious

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the death of a 52-year-old Black Lake Denesuline First Nation man who died after being transported to hospital on March 20.

Black Lake RCMP officers were called to a residence in the community at around 8:20 p.m. following reports of an injured man. Officers arrived and found an injured man who was transported to hospital by EMS, where he was later declared deceased.

The man has been identified as Victor Robillard of Black Lake. His family has been notified and victim services made available.

Robillard’s death is considered suspicious. Residents with can call 310-RCMP to submit tips or information, or call 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.saskcrimestoppers.com to submit tips anonymously.