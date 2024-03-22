RCMP make 4 arrests following assault investigation on Red Earth Cree Nation

Carrot River RCMP have arrested four people following an investigation on Red Earth Cree Nation.

Officers were called to the scene at around 6 a.m. on March 17 after reports of a serious assault. They arrived to find and injured man who was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the man was assaulted with weapons by a group of people. On March 20, they obtained a search warrant for a residence on Red Earth, where they arrested four people, and seized four guns, ammunition, a suppressor, and other weapons.

Whitney Cook, 34, Jeffrey Head, 33, Harold Lathlin, 26, and Lamar Whitecap, 19, have all been charged with aggravated assault, pointing a weapon, possessing a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, and other charges.

All four suspects are from Red Earth Cree Nation. They will make their first court appearance on March 26.