CurlSask announces locations for 2024 provincial championships

The host sites for the 2024 men’s and women’s provincial curling championships have been unveiled.

CurlSask has announced Tisdale will host the 2024 Viterra Scotties women’s playdowns while Saskatoon will play host to the 2024 SaskTel Tankard men’s playdowns.

From Jan. 30-Feb. 4, the top 12 men’s teams from across the province will compete at Saskatoon’s Nutana Curling Club in the SaskTel Tankard for the right to represent Saskatchewan at the Brier, which will be held in Regina from Mar. 1-10.

“The Nutana Curling Club has proven repeatedly that you can host world class events in curling clubs,” CurlSask executive director Steve Turner said in a release. “We know that the Nutana Curling Club community will do a fantastic job of hosting this event and making it the best possible experience for curlers, fans, volunteers and sponsors.”

Last year in the men’s provincial final in Estevan, Kelly Knapp and his Regina rink beat Steve Laycock in the final. Knapp and his Highland Curling Club squad went on to represent Saskatchewan at the Brier in London, Ont., putting together a 4-4 record.

This year, the top four Saskatchewan teams on the Curling Canada’s Canadian Team Ranking System and the top four teams on the Saskatchewan Curling Tour, as of Dec. 18, will qualify for provincials. The other four teams will be determined at the SaskTel Tankard Last Chance event from Jan. 11-14 in Prince Albert.

As for the women, from Jan. 17-21, the Tisdale Recplex will play host to the top 12 female curling teams from around the province for the right to represent Saskatchewan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary from Feb. 16-25.

“Tisdale has hosted many events in the past and knocked them out of the park,” said Turner. “We know they will do a fantastic job and put on a great event.”

Last year in Estevan, North Battleford’s Robyn Silvernagle and her rink won the provincial women’s title, defeating Nancy Martin 8-4 in the final. Silvernagle and company went on to represent Saskatchewan at the national Scotties event in Kamloops, B.C., where they put together a 2-6 record and did not qualify for playoffs.

This year, the top four Saskatchewan teams on the Curling Canada’s Canadian Team Ranking System and the top four teams on the Saskatchewan Women’s Curling Tour, as of Dec. 4, will qualify for provincials. The other four teams will be determined at the Scotties Last Chance event from Dec. 14-17 in Assiniboia.

