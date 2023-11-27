CUPE 882 set to vote on latest tentative agreement reached with City of Prince Albert

The City of Prince Albert and the union representing inside workers have reached a tentative agreement that could end its months-long strike.

Last week, CUPE 882 announced it had secured a bargaining date with the city on Friday – now, this upcoming Thursday, membership will vote on whether or not to ratify the agreement.

The union said it would release more information after the vote.

Because a tentative agreement was reached, CUPE 882 cancelled a rally that was scheduled to take place Monday evening in conjunction with the City Council meeting.

This is the second time the two parties have reached a tentative agreement.

After the last agreement was reached in late September, the union decided to halt the vote after learning that the city planned on continuing with a call centre system that had been established during the strike.

The vote eventually proceeded, with about 81 per cent of members rejecting the city’s proposal.

CUPE 882 represents employees at City Hall, the Alfred Jenkins Field House, Art Hauser Centre, Arts Centre, EA Rawlinson Centre, and Frank Dunn Pool.

Workers have been on the picket line since Sept. 11. They began job action, though, on Aug. 10 by refusing to train others and not following dress codes.

They were at impasse over a one per cent offer difference in general wage increases.

CUPE 882 was seeking a 12 per cent increase, while the city said it wouldn’t let tax payers foot the bill for more than 11 per cent, with 11.5 per cent for the lowest paid employees.