Prince Albert’s Howe invited to Team Canada U18 Summer Selection Camp

Hockey Canada announced Thursday that Regina Pats forward and Prince Albert product Tanner Howe has been invited to Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp, which is set to take place July in Calgary.

“It’s awesome,” Howe said. “Just to get the opportunity to make another Team Canada team is pretty cool, and I’m really grateful for the opportunity that Hockey Canada has given me.”

The 16-year-old led all Pats rookies in goals (27), assists (42), and points (69) in the 2021-22 season. Howe’s point total is the fifth most in by a 16-year-old in Regina Pats history. He also finished fourth in WHL rookie scoring, and in a tie for third in assists.

Howe is no stranger to trying out for a Team Canada roster spot. In April, was a part of the U18 team that travelled to Germany for the U18 World Championship. Also in November, Howe played in the Capital City Challenge in Ottawa representing Canada Black, who beat Canada Red in overtime of the gold medal game.

Howe thinks getting to represent Canada twice already this season has left a good impression within the organization, and thinks he has a good chance to land a spot on the roster for the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which runs from July 31-Aug 6 in Red Deer, Alberta.

“I’m just hoping to build from that tournament into this camp, and hopefully I can go down there and make the team,” Howe said. “Getting the chance to go to Germany and playing for Team Canada there was awesome, and hopefully I can make another team.”

Growing up in Prince Albert, Howe was an offensive unit with the U15 Prince Albert Pirates. He put up 98 points in 62 games through two seasons. In a shortened 2020-21 year, Howe suited up in five games with the Prince Albert Mintos, registering four points. He also dressed in eight games for the Pats, scoring his first WHL goal and adding an assist.

Howe’s season with the Pats came to an end on April 17 with a home win against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Regina finished the year just two points back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. With two months gone by without any hockey games, he explained what he has been doing to stay ready for moments like these, and what gives him the confidence of making it back onto a Team Canada roster.

“I’ve just been skating a lot and working out, and just keeping in shape,” he explained. “My parents have been a big help in just encouraging me along. I think this year getting to play for Team Canada has given me the confidence to go out and do it again.”

There will be 44 skaters attending the selection camp in Calgary to compete for the opportunity to wear the maple leaf at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Following the selection of the final roster on July 24, Team Canada will play a pair of games against the Red and White teams from Canada’s National Junior team summer camp.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca