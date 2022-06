Police have confirmed that Thursday’s suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide following the completion of an autopsy.

The Prince Albert Police Service have identified the deceased man as 41-year-old Joseph Sayese.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of 10th Street and 2nd Avenue East on Friday.

No arrests have been made at this time and police continue to investigate.