Prince Albert police identify auto theft trend

The Prince Albert Police Service have asked owners of early 2000s Chevrolet and GMC trucks to be on the lookout for potential thieves after identifying an auto theft trend taking place in the city.

Since Aug. 1, 40 vehicles have been reported stolen to police, half of them being trucks. Police say the early 2000s Chevrolet/GMC models are the most frequently targeted.

The police service issued a press release on Wednesday with the following tips:

• ensure your vehicle is locked with property out of sight

• ensure no keys are left in the vehicle

• if possible, park your vehicle in a garage or out of sight

• consider installing an after-market theft deterrent device or alarm system/tracker

• do not confront someone breaking into your vehicle, call police immediately

• report suspicious activity (thieves often scout vehicles in advance)

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call 1-306-953-4222, or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.