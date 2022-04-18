Chaika named WHL goalie of the week for third time this season

With the Prince Albert Raiders clinching a playoff spot in their final game of the regular season, a large portion of the credit is due to netminder Tikhon Chaika, who was named the Western Hockey League’s goalie of the week.

In two games over the weekend, Chaika posted two wins, with a 1.01 GAA and a .962 SV%.

On Friday night, Chaika mustered a 32 save performance in a 4-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos. On Saturday he followed up with a 19 saves in a 5-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings, which helped secure the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Chaika and the Raiders begin round one of the playoffs on Friday night in Winnipeg for game one against the ICE. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

