Inmate found unresponsive at Pine Grove Correctional Centre declared deceased

An inmate from Pine Grove Correctional Centre has died after being found unresponsive in her cell on Friday.

Corrections staff initiated life-saving measures and called EMS before the 25 year old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital. She was declared deceased on Saturday morning.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will be conducting an internal investigation and will work with the Prince Albert Police Service and the Coroners Service as they complete their own investigations.