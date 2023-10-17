Catholic Division receives final numbers from June funding announcement

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has received the final Classroom Complexity Funding numbers for this school year after it was announced in June 2023.

The division received $288,266 from the Ministry of Education. The funds will help cover teacher salaries and benefits.

Chief Financial Officer Greg McEwen updated the board on the funding during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

“We’re trying to make sure that we have teachers in front of classrooms and keeping our class sizes low,” PA Catholic education director Lorel Trumier said. “That’s where we’ve made that decision and the ministry did accept that as the use for those particular dollars.”

Trumier said the presentation to the board was to let them know that the Ministry accepted the rationale for the use of the funds.

The Ministry also informed the division that they will be eligible for $137,352 through the Targeted Classroom Supports Program, which is used to fund Educational Assistant salaries and benefits for the 2023-2024 school year.

The funding was announced on June 1 after the division had passed their budget and they had to pass a second revised budget.

Division meeting with both government and opposition during October

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has met with both opposition and government politicians in recent weeks.

The board of education met with Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave in Friday, Oct. 13 and

NDP leader Carla Beck met with administration during her visit to Prince Albert on Oct 5.

Trumier said the meetings allow the division to make their voices heard.

“The more we’re able to share our story, our challenges and our successes the better they are equipped to serve us in their positions,” she said.

Trumier said during the board of education’s meeting on Oct. 10 that Beck had seen the division’s education data that was shared during a “Wall Walk”.

They have also scheduled a meeting with Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross for Oct. 19 to continue that work.

“We’re looking forward to working to work with the MLA’s there some more and our board is looking forward to that and to advocate for our families and our students,” Trumier explained.

