‘Once they’re gone, you can’t get that back’: MN-S honours Prince Albert mothers with celebration

Members of the Metis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN-S) celebrated the mothers of Prince Albert with an afternoon of games and prizes on Friday.

MN-S regional director Sherry McLennan mothers play so many roles in society, and it’s important to recognize those contributions.

“We just wanted to honour our mothers and say thank you for everything you’ve done, thank you for teaching us all the things of being Metis, our traditions and our values and that kind of thing,” she explained.

The MN-S held Friday’s gathering in their location on Central Avenue just off South Industrial Drive. The organization moved there two years ago, but lingering effects from COVID made it difficult to host a Mother’s Day event.

With COVID in the rear-view mirror and warm weather on the horizon, McLennan said it was a perfect time to reach out to mothers in the community.

Theresa Lanigan (left) enjoys a round of bingo with her daughters Shirley Manson (right) and Wanda Gamble (seated opposite Shirley) at the Metis-Nation Western Regional Office in Prince Albert during a Mother’s Day event on Friday. — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

“It’s all about being a community, right, (and) bringing our people back together to engage in cultural activities, in social activities, those kind of things,” she explained. “(It’s) just kind of doing things for them so they can be a part of something. With COVID, it made them stay home and they couldn’t get out. Today, we have people here in wheelchairs, in walkers, who are able to come out and take part.”

McLennan said it was great to see so many mothers and daughters out enjoying the festivities on Friday. Attendees enjoyed a meal together before playing bingo and other games in the afternoon.

McLennan said it’s important for people to respect their mothers, and she hopes events like this one will help inspire that respect.

“I don’t have my mother any longer with me, so always respect your mother because we never know,” she said. “Honour them and don’t abuse them, because once they’re gone, you can’t get that back.”