Council unanimously approves permit for Prince Albert residential care home

Prince Albert city council has unanimously approved a permit for a residential care home in the east flat.

Insight Therapy Ltd. submitted an application to run an emergency placement home to support the Montreal Lake Child and Family Agency.

It will house six children under 10 years old, providing services such as counselling, educational support, recreational activities and health care.

Last month, the city issued a public notice to property owners around the proposed location at 925 First Street East.

Administration received two letters of opposition.

Ward 3 Coun. Tony Head said he reached out to both property owners. One “had a change of heart” and is now in support of the home after further discussion.

The letters argued that there is already one group home in the area and expressed concerns about crime and unwanted visitors.

Salah Sherwan, who will oversee the home, said the likelihood of crime or unwanted visitors is minimal since the occupants will be under 10 years old. The property will also be securely fenced.

Sherwan added that the corner lot comes with a garage and parking facility. Insight Therapy plans to lease a 12-passenger van to cut down on traffic.

