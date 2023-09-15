Carlton Park Community Club announces grand opening of basketball, pickleball courts

There will be plenty of summertime activity at Carlton Park Community Club.

The grand opening of the newly upgraded outdoor facility was held on Thursday with new basketball and pickleball courts being added. The courts will be used during the summer months with the space being used as an outdoor hockey rink in the wintertime.

“It’s a wonderful feeling seeing everybody be active,” says Prince Albert city councilor and Carlton Park Community Club board member Blake Edwards. “Basketball is just such a huge thing and pickleball is growing every day. The choice of those two sports to add to our club was a wonderful idea. So many people can participate, right from little kids to senior citizens.”

The upgrade cost a total of $160,000. $30,000 was raised by the Carlton Park Community Club with $130,000 being contributed by the City of Prince Albert.

Edwards says he has heard great feedback about the new additions to the club.

“The neighbors surrounding the area are so happy to see people active out here on the courts on a regular basis. I’ve talked to several of the neighbors recently, and they said it brings joy to them. We have the daycare close by (and) they utilize the court. It’s going to be a welcome addition to the community.”

The new additions saw pavement poured into the rink, new lines painted and netting added.

