Candle Lake Resort planning first ever Ice Fishing Derby

Candle Lake Golf Resort is planning their first ever Ice Fishing Derby on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Anglers of all levels are invited to join in the thrill of ice fishing and compete for prizes surrounded by the serene winter landscape of Candle Lake.

Lynn Flurry of Candle Lake Golf Resort said the idea has been in the works for a few years.

“It’s been something on the owner’s mind and the resort’s mind for a good couple of years and there isn’t a Derby up there right now,” Flurry said. “There’s a good population of people in the winter at Candle and the resort is kind of known for doing events for local and nearby resident. We just thought it would be fun and get people out for a fun day.”

Flurry said that the recent cold snap helped ensure the ice will be ready for the derby, although officials will still drill holes to check for thickness.

She said that many people keep ice fishing shacks at Candle Lake and it is a popular destination for fishing, so the concept makes sense.

“Getting people out and doing something in the winter months is what we try and do as well,” Flurry said.

The Ice Fishing Derby is on Feb 18, at Candle Lake Golf Resort, the fee is $75.

The prize pool will be 50 per cent of total registration fees. Prizes include Largest Walleye (25 per cent), second Largest Walleye (15 per cent), third Largest Walleye (five per cent), Largest Pike (20 per cent), second Largest Pike (15 per cent), third Largest Pike ( five per cent ) and First Fish (15 per cent).

There will also be a 50/50 draw, food and beer gardens, and casual banquet to follow.

In the event of inclement weather or low participation, Candle Lake Golf Resort reserves the

right to cancel the derby. Participants will receive a minimum of 24 hours’ notice and refunds will be issued promptly.

“It does take some work to put these on and it takes some volunteer hours and we really appreciate the volunteers and the people that supporting doing these kinds of events,” Flurry said.

She added that the resort appreciates the residents of Candle Lake and feel as though they are partners.

“They support our business and we like to do these events to give people things to do,” she said.

To register email info@candlelakegolfresort.com, call 306-929-2211, or visit candlelakegolfresort.com.

