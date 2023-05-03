Buckland Fire and Rescue spend nine hours clearing vegetation fire

Ten firefighters with Buckland Fire and Rescue were called out to a large vegetation fire off Paddockwood Road at 3:38 p.m. on May 2.

The crews faced extreme weather conditions with heavy winds as they assisted members of the public in attacking the head of the fire to prevent it from spreading to the neighboring property.

Once the main fire was extinguished, firefighters then focused on attacking a large burning brush pile and three other smaller brush fires.

According to a Facebook post, Command made the decision to bring in heavy equipment from Prince Albert to separate the burn piles.

Firefighters refilled their tanker trucks using the Garden River and once the heavy equipment was finished, firefighters soaked down the log piles.

After the scene was cleared, crews packed up and returned to the Fire Hall for clean-up.

Buckland Fire and Rescue utilized a utility truck, an engine and three tankers for the vegetation fire, with the final truck getting back to service at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crews spent nine hours on the incident, according to the Facebook post.