Christopher Lake man charged with murdering son’s alleged killer seeks bail

The 64-year-old father facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a Paddockwood man accused of killing his son in late 2016 is seeking bail.

Reginald Durocher appeared by video in Prince Albert Provincial Court on May 3, where his lawyer advised they are waiting for a judicial interim release order to be completed by the end of May.

Ryan David Clark died after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Northside business just off Highway 2 on April 4. The incident was caught on video by the nearby store’s surveillance.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Reginald Durocher, fled the scene and was located in the community of Little Red River around 11 p.m. that evening, where he was taken into custody by RCMP.

On Oct. 2, 2016, Reginald’s son, 37-year-old Christopher Durocher, was discovered beaten to death in a camper on his parent’s property near Christopher Lake.

Clark was found guilty of second-degree murder in relation to Christopher Durocher’s death in 2018, but he successfully appealed the conviction and was later ordered a new trial by the Supreme Court of Canada in 2022. Clark was released from prison and was awaiting a new trial when he was killed.

Reginald Durocher’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 31.