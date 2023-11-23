Bears split weekend set in Weyburn

The Prince Albert Northern Bears had a successful road trip to Weyburn last weekend, earning a split in the two-game series in a pair of one goal games.

Head coach Steve Young says he thought the Bears could have won both games after not playing since Oct. 29

“We hadn’t played in a while once again and I thought the girls came out with a lot of jump. I thought we had an opportunity to win Saturday night, but we put it back together again for Sunday and ended up winning Sunday.”

In the first game on Saturday, Prince Albert would fall 2-1.

The Bears would take an early lead thanks to captain Julia Cey in the first period.

The lead would hold until Julia Durr would tie the game for Weyburn at the 13:59 mark of the third period.

Kiah Shields would give Weyburn the lead with just under 11 minutes left in the third period.

Hailey Sibbald made 27 saves to earn the win for Weyburn while Annika Neufeldt made 36 stops for Prince Albert.

In Sunday’s game, the Bears would trail after 20 minutes as Julia Durr would score the lone goal of the first period for Weyburn with 6:20 to go in the opening frame.

Mikiya Anderson got Prince Albert on the board at the 15:38 mark of the second period with her first goal of the season. Julia Cey had the lone assist.

In the third period, Anderson would give the Bears the lead just ten seconds in. Cey had the lone assist.

Prince Albert would pick up a key insurance marker with 3:54 left as Ella Clarke picked up her third goal of the season. Anderson and Cey provided the helpers.

Nikita Krayetski had 29 saves to earn her first career U18 AAA win.

Young says both Krayetski and Neufeldt played excellent for the Bears during the weekend.

“I thought they were both very focused in their games. I thought the pucks that came to them, they controlled rebounds, they controlled the pucks, which in turn controls the play. I thought they were both ready to play. We need that from our goaltending and all the way out, defensive forwards as well.”

Prince Albert returns to action on Saturday night when they travel to take on the Swift Current Wildcats. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

sports@paherald.sk.ca