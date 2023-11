An 18-year-old man died in a single-vehicle rollover just south of Prince Albert on Tuesday.

At about 8:30 p.m., RCMP received a report of the rollover on Highway 2, about two kilometres south of Highway 11.

Paramedics declared the driver deceased on scene. The man, who was from Prince Albert, was the only person in the vehicle.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a collision reconstructionist.