Baby Crawl crowns champion as event returns to Gateway Mall

By
Michael Oleksyn
-
ichael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Jacob, the Winner of the Baby Crawl at the Gateway Mall on Saturday was well ahead of the pack in his heat race.

The Baby Crawl returned to the Gateway Mall on Saturday afternoon for the first time since 2019.

After four heats and a final, baby Jacob took home the crown as champion.

Jacob dominated his heat and the championship round to win the title.

Event Winning Children

1st Place: Jacob

2nd Place: Nolan

3rd Place: Sophia

4th Place: Otto

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald A second place finisher had a unique strategy during the Baby Crawl.

Gateway Mall merchants who provided all of the prizes for the event included major sponsor Tots Treasure Trunk, Beautiful Nails, Blankets & More Store, Bootlegger, CJ’s Climb & Play, Eclipse, Fireside Grill, Global Fashions, KidsFirst, Milo Silver, Oh Pair Shoes, Orange Julius, PA Early Years Family Resource Centre, Paris Jewellers, SaskTel, Sporty T’s, Suyah To-Go, Trifons Pizza and Twilight Framing & Sports Gallery

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Sophia crossed the finish line as the winner of her heat during the Baby Crawl.

Total of all prizes: $1,850.00

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Contestants in Baby Crawl heat is get ready before a heat.
-Advertisement-